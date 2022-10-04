Adopt security measures to deal with violent extremism - N/R Minister charges MMDAs

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has charged metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) to put in place effective security measures to help deal with possible violent extremist activities and other crimes in the region.
"The threat of terrorism is real and those of us at the realm of affairs should intensify efforts to create awareness in our communities on the need for vigilance and support to our security agencies who are well poised to deal with any situation" he said.
Alhaji Shaibu made the call while addressing a meeting of members of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) in Tamale last Friday.
The meeting brought together various heads of institution, metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives(MMDCEs) and development partners among others to review activities, projects and programmes in the region.
It was also to create opportunity for collaboration between the council and development partners.
Work hard
Alhaji Shaibu, who is the chairman of the council, charged the MMDCEs not to allow power to take away their responsibilities but rather work hard to develop their areas.
"It is also important that we continue to remind ourselves of the enormous responsibility reposed in us, as members of this august body and also I urge all to demonstrate selfless commitment and dedication to work so that we can accelerate the pace of development in this region," he said.
He indicated that eight districts had so far benefited from the agenda 111 hospitals policy by the government to help make the provision of quality health care available and accessible to the people.
He added that a number of road projects had been completed, while others were ongoing in the region, saying "the government of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration has given a major facelift to many roads in the region, particularly the Tamale Metropolis through asphalting and upgrading of major roads."
For his part, the Chief Director of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, Alhassan Issahaku, lauded the MMDCEs for their commitment to work and urged them to do more.
