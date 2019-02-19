Abekuma West Municipal Assembly secures funds for construction of maternity block

The Abekuma West Municipal Assembly has secured funds for the construction of a maternity block for the Dansoman Polyclinic in Accra.
Expected to be completed within six months, the GH¢500,000 maternity block will enhance the capacity of the polyclinic to provide maternal care services.
Currently, the polyclinic does not handle deliveries and post-natal services due to inadequate infrastructure, as a result, pregnant women are referred to different health facilities for delivery.
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, disclosed this last Friday when she visited some ongoing projects within the constituency.
Maternity block
At the polyclinic, the MP entreated some auto mechanics, who were occupying the polyclinics’s land, to vacate the premises to allow for the construction work to begin.
She explained that plans to build a polyclinic for the then Ablekuma South Constituency was started by the previous Member of Parliament for the constituency, Ms Theresa Amerley Tagoe.
“It is not just the physical structures that we are supporting, we have also enrolled them onto a pilot programme for an e-health initiative that is being spearheaded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Ministry of Communications,” Mrs Owusu-Ekuful added.
Relaunch of project
Accompanied by a team from the Ministry of Communications and the Abekuma West Municipal Assembly, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful first relaunched the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area, Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP) on the construction of toilet facilities at Glefe.
The project is aimed at reducing the occurrence of open defecation.
The team also unveiled a new office accommodation for the newly created Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly.
The MP later announced plans to construct roads within the municipality before the end of this month.
"Contracts have been awarded on the roads from Capital O2, the SSNIT flat area, to the Ebenezer Senior High School and soon, work will begin,” she assured.
The team also inspected renovation works at the Dansoman Post Office funded by Huawei Ghana.
The post office now has an Internet cafe, an e-commerce storage area, spacious sorting area and a hotspot area where people can walk in and browse for a fee.
“This is the prototype of all e-centres that we have in mind and which we would be rolling out in the course of the year.
I want to encourage institutions, organisations and individuals to utilise the services of the Ghana Post to deliver their items,” she urged.
On the new assembly block building, the Municipal Chief Executive of the assembly, Mr George Bray, said the facility would help the assembly to deliver on their mandate effectively.