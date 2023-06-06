21 charged in last week's renewed clashes at Lukula, Mempeasem

Mohammed Fugu Jun - 06 - 2023 , 00:00

Twenty one people arrested in connection with last week's chieftaincy and land dispute at Lukula and Mempeasem in the North Gonja District in the Savannah Region have been charged.

They were arraigned at the Tamale Circuit Court on Monday [June 5, 2023] on counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit rioting with weapon and causing unlawful damage.

They pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Amadu Issifu granted them bail in the sum of GH¢6,000 each with one surety.

The case has been adjourned to June 23, 2023.

On Thursday, 118 suspects were picked up by the police in connection with the renewed chieftaincy and land disputes at Lukula and Mempeasem communities.

The suspects were transported to the Northern Regional Police Command in Tamale where 87 of them were released after screening,

The were all arrested in a swoop at Daboya, the North Gonja District capital on Friday dawn upon intelligence.

They were believed to have launched the violent attack on the two communities and fled into their hideouts.