Anthrax outbreak: Movement of ruminants banned in Upper East

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Jun - 05 - 2023 , 21:31

The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council has banned the movement of ruminants following the outbreak of anthrax disease in two districts of the region.

The communities that have so far recorded cases are Bansi in Binduri District and Sapeliga in the Bawku West District respectively.

Emergency meeting

In a press statement after an emergency meeting of the Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee on Monday [June 5, 2023], the Chief Director, Alhaji Abubakari Inusah, indicated that with immediate effect, a ban has been placed on the movement of ruminants such as goats, sheep, pigs, cattle and dogs from the eastern corridor of the region.

The affected districts are Bawku Municipality, Bawku West, Pusiga, Garu, Tempane and Binduri districts.

The Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) have been tasked to ensure that slaughtering, sale and consumption of cattle, sheep, goats and dogs are banned for a period of one month effective Tuesday, [June 6, 2023].

Additionally, the Police is to apprehend or arrest any person or group of persons who flout the directive.

Veterinary officers have been directed to commence anthrax vaccination of the categories of ruminants immediately.

"Owners of animals are to make their animals available for vaccination at their respective places of residence to contain the outbreak” it indicated.

The statement further called for support and cooperation from all stakeholders before the outbreak becomes a regional or national catastrophe.

Following the notification of a suspected anthrax outbreak on My 31, 2023, two samples taken from cattle in the affected communities, which were sent to the Pong-Tamale Veterinary Laboratory confirmed positive.

As of Friday, June 2, 2023, thirteen cattle and twenty-three sheep and goats had been confirmed dead in the two communities.

Also, 13 suspected human anthrax cases including one death have been reported from Bansi in the Binduri District.

Eleven human samples are awaiting the laboratory results.