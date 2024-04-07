Discovering the secrets of longevity from the World's Oldest Man

Kweku Zurek Life Apr - 07 - 2024 , 14:12

At 111 years old, John Alfred Tinniswood from England has become the world's oldest living man, surpassing the late Juan Vicente Pérez from Venezuela, who lived to the age of 114.

Tinniswood's remarkable journey to longevity has sparked curiosity about the secrets behind his enduring health and vitality.

Born in Liverpool in 1912, just months before the sinking of the Titanic, Tinniswood's life spans over a century of historical events, including both World Wars and significant technological advancements. Yet, despite the challenges and changes he has witnessed, John remains remarkably independent and active.

When asked about the key to his longevity by the Guinness World Records, Tinniswood attributed it to "pure luck." He believes that life's length is somewhat predetermined, stating, "You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it." However, his lifestyle choices undoubtedly play a role in his well-being.

Contrary to popular beliefs about strict diets or rigorous exercise regimens, Tinniswood's approach is refreshingly simple. He enjoys a portion of battered fish and chips every Friday but doesn't follow any specific diet. Moderation is his mantra, advising against excess in eating, drinking, or any activity. According to John, overindulgence in anything will eventually lead to suffering.

Tinniswood's healthy habits include abstaining from smoking and limiting alcohol consumption. He mentioned the importance of balance and moderation in all aspects of life, echoing age-old wisdom about the virtues of temperance.

The oldest man ever was Jiroemon Kimura (1897–2013) from Japan, who lived to the age of 116 years 54 days. The world’s oldest living woman and oldest living person overall is Spain’s Maria Branyas Morera, who recently celebrated her 117th birthday.

Aside from his dietary and lifestyle habits, Tinniswood's positive outlook on life and adaptability to change also contribute to his longevity. Despite experiencing significant historical events and personal losses, John remains optimistic and resilient.

As the world's oldest living man, Tinniswood's advice to younger generations is simple yet profound: "Always do the best you can, whether you're learning something or whether you're teaching someone. Give it all you've got. Otherwise, it's not worth bothering with."

Tinniswood's remarkable journey serves as an inspiration, reminding us that a balanced approach to life, coupled with a positive mindset and resilience, can lead to a fulfilling and long life.