Kuami Eugene breaks silence after accident

Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene has spoken for the first time after his accident on Sunday, March 17.

In an Instagram post earlier today, the Monica hitmaker expressed his appreciation to God for his life and to the public for their support and prayers to see his health restored after the accident.

In the pictures shared on his Instagram page from the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), the onetime VGMA Artiste of the Year had a splint on his right arm for treatment of what appears to be a broken arm.

Quite interestingly, Kuami Eugene seemed to be working from his hospital bed as he also had a mini speaker and laptop with him.

From the pictures, he looked well and ready to get fully back into normal business of doing music.

He wrote: “I want to say thank you to God, My family, staff of UGMC and all of you for your prayers, your positive thoughts and your acts of kindness. The support and love that I received have been breathtaking and beyond my expectations,” he wrote on Instagram.

The artiste was involved in an accident at the N1 Highway near the DSTV office, en route to the Dzowulu traffic light on Sunday, March 17 while on his way home from an event.

He was said to have been with one male passenger, and both of them were rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), where Kuami Eugene is still on admission.

Before breaking his silence today, his label mate, KiDi had watered down the genuine concerns of the public when he disclosed that Kuami Eugene was positively responding to treatment.

