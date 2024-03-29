Previous article: Where to go this Easter

25th Ghana Music Awards: See full list of nominees

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Mar - 29 - 2024 , 05:53

The anticipation for the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards reached its peak as the full list of nominees was unveiled at an event held at the Grand Arena in Accra.

The event, which also marked the introduction of Telecel as the new headline sponsor following Telecel's take over of Vodafone Ghana, brought together industry giants, emerging talents and music enthusiasts alike.

Scheduled to take place on June 1, 2024, the Telecel Ghana Music Awards promises to be a night of celebration, recognising the outstanding achievements and contributions of Ghanaian artistes across various genres.

Among the nominees announced are some of the most revered names in the Ghanaian music scene, including Sarkodie, Amerado, King Paluta, Jay Bahd and Black Sherif.

The nomination categories cover a diverse range of musical styles and achievements, from Best Male Artiste to Best New Artiste, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards has long been regarded as a pinnacle event in the Ghanaian music calendar, and its 25th edition promises to be a milestone celebration like no other.



Check full list of nominees below:

Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year

Amerado

Black Sherif’s

Medikal

Jay Bhad

King Paluta

Sarkodie

Best Hiplife Song

Okyeame Kwame ft King Paluta – Insha Allah

Jay Bahd ft Kweku DMC, SkyFace SDW – M’asesa

Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, Kweku DMC – Oh My Linda

Oseikrom Sikana ft Kwaku Smoke – Twatis

King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene – Y’ahite Remix

Guru – Eny3 Nwanwa



Best Highlife Artiste

Abiana

Akwaboah

Kofi Kinaata

Kuami Eugene

FRA

Best Highlife Song

Camidoh – Adoley

Adina ft Kofi Kinaata – Party

Amerado ft Fameye – Kweku Ananse Remix

Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo – Manodzi

Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena – My Darling

Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking

Kelvyn Boy – Vero

Kuami Eugene – Yolo

FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta – You dey Feel The Vibe

Wendy Shay – Africa Money



Best Hip Hop Song

Lonely Road – O’Kenneth, Xlimkid

Otan – Sarkodie

Scar – Gyakie ft JDee

Sowutuom – Medikal

Dear God – Strongman

Yaya – Black Sherif

Akatanii -Kweku Smoke

The Hardest – Amerado



Best Afrobeats Song

Hossana – Banzy Banero

Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene

Otello – Fancy Gadam ft Kuami Eugene

Liquor – KiDi

Monica – Kuami Eugene

Case Remix – Mr. Drew ft Mophty

Goodsin – Olivetheboy



Best AfroPop Song

Super Super – Efya

Not God Remix – Fameye ft Stonebwoy

Rent Free – Gyakie

I Lied – KiDi

Terminator – King Promise

Bad Boy – Lasmid

Till We Die – Sarkodie ft Ruger

Into The Future. – Stonebwoy

Best Afrobeat/AfroPop Artiste

Gyakie

Camidoh

KiDi

King Promise

Mr. Drew

Efya

Wendy Shay

Best Music Video

Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Wasted Eyes – Amaarae

Paradise – Black Sherif

Fate – Kuami Eugene

Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene

100% – Scott Evans

Oil In My Head – Black Sherif

Kweku Playman – Kweku Smoke

Into the Future – Stonebwoy

Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi

Best Gospel Song

Tears of Joy – Patience Nyarko

Anuonyam – Mabel Okyere

Aseda – Nace

Kaafo – Perez Muzik

Mo – Piesie Esther

100% – Scott Evans

Say Amen – Diana Hamilton

Victory – Joyce Blessing

Best Gospel Artiste

Diana Hamilton

Joe Mettle

Joyce Blessing

Mabel Okyere

Nacee

Perez Muzik

Piesie Esther

Scott Evans

Best African Artiste

Rema

Asake

Burna Boy

Tyla

Davido

Jzyno

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Truth – DSL

Stubborn SoulJah – Epixode

Efiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata

San Bra – Samini

Non-Stop – Stonebwoy

Eyeball Remix – Ras Kuuku ft Samini

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist

Epixode

Ras Kuuku

Stonebwoy

Samini

Collaboration of the Year

Liquor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy

Lonely Road – O’Kenneth, Xlimkid

Case Remix – Mr Drew ft Mophty

Twatis – Oseikrom Sikani ft Kweku Smoke

Kwaku Ananse Remix – Amerado ft Fameye

Y’ahitte Remix – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene

You Dey Feel The Vibe – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta

My Darling – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena



International Collaboration of The Year

Scar – Gyakie ft JBee

Butter My Bread – Jyzno ft Lasmid

Terminator – King Promise ft Yung Jon

Manodzi. – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi

Wotowoto Season – Odumodublvck ft Black Sherif

Till We Die – Sarkodie ft Ruger

Perfect Combi – King Promise ft Gabzy

Songwriter of the Year

Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry

Fameye – Not God

DSL – Truth

Sarkodie. – Otan

Akwaboah – Esikyire

Stonebwoy – Manodzi ft Angelique Kidjo

Best Rap Performance

The Hardest – Amerado

Warning – Eno Barony

Boasiako – FimFim

5th August (7) – Lyrical Joe

We Made It – Medikal

Otan – Sarkodie

Dear God – Strongman



Best Male Vocal Performance

Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry (Kaafo)

Kyei Mensa – Gyidie

Kofi Karikari ft Eternity – You Are Great

Josh Blakk – Hankipanki

Camidoh – Brown Skin Girl

KiDi – I Lied



Best Female Vocal Performance

Adina – Baby

Abiana – Far Away

Lordina The Soprano – His Grace

Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My Hands

Niiella – temple

TiTi Owusu – Make Me Believe



Best New Artiste

Bandy Banner

DSL

King Paluta

Maya Blu

Olivetheboy

Oseikrom Sikanii

Record of The Year

Reckless & Sweet – Amaarae

Far Away – Abiana

Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Iyawo – Josh Blakk

Me Dan Wo – Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye

My Helper – Efya

Album/EP of The Year

Taste of Africa – Abiana

Fountain Baby – Amaarae

Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene

Planning & Plotting – Medikal

5th Dimension – Stonebwoy



Most Popular Song of the Year

Hossana – Bandy Banero

Yaya – Black Sherif

Scar – Gyakie ft JBee

Victory – Joyce Blessing

Liquor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy

Terminator – King Promise

Monica – Kuami Eugene

Case Remix – Mr Drew ft Mophty

Aseda – Nacee

Goodsin – Olivetheboy

Otan – Sarkodie

Into the Future – Stonebwoy

Artiste of The Year

Black Sherrif

King Promise

Kuami Eugene

Nacee

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy