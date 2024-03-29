Where to go this Easter

EASTER in Ghana might not be as big as Christmas, but it still is a time for great fun and this year promises not to be any different.

Already, events are popping up all over as part of activities to mark the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Until Monday, April 1, when the long weekend comes to an end, a variety of events are up for the ‘taking’.

Graphic Showbiz brings a few of the gigs happening during the Easter festivities for you, your family, friends and loved ones to create lasting memories. Happy Easter!

Cancel Culture with BasketMouth

GET ready for a night of uncontrollable laughter and more laughter when the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) plays host to Cancel Culture with BasketMouth Easter Comedy Show on Saturday night, March 30.

With his tongue-in-cheek social commentary, expect a night of raw comedy, storytelling and drips of sarcasm and political incorrectness at its best from Nigeria’s BasketMouth.

Also performing at the show put together by Events Factory and Barons World are Buchi, Koboko, igosave, Forever, unknown, Jacinta, OHjoe and Dwomoh from Kumasi. You don't want to miss this for any reason. Be there.

Rock City Hotel

FROM today, Good Friday, March 29, till Sunday, March 31, the serene Rock City Hotel located at Kwahu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region is very poised to make the Easter holidays a very memorable one.

The much-anticipated Freaky Friday night starts the Easter weekend with DJ Mpesempese, MC KMJ and the Squad Band, who will set the stage ablaze with an eclectic mix of Hip-Hop, Highlife, Reggae and Amapiano beats.

On Saturday, March 30, Evergreen Amakye Dede will serenade guests with nostalgic tunes that evoke the essence of days gone by. Of course, we all know what the Serious Man can do.

That is not all. Sunday night brings a special treat as My Own hitmaker Samini takes centre stage, promising a beautiful time of soulful melodies and unforgettable moments at the Rock City Hotel Night Club.

So, don't miss out on the opportunity to make this Easter one to remember. Be part of the fun and experience the magic of the season like never before.

Easter in the Valley at Peduase

EASTER is happening in the valley at the Peduase Valley Resort, Peduase, Aburi, from Friday, March 29 till Monday, April 1.

For the holidays, Peduae Valley Resort is offering Easter room packages, relaxing spa packages and lunch and dinner promos where guests enjoy good music from DJs or live bands while they tuck into sumptuous meals.

Easter Monday Picnic on Monday, April 1, promises to be too much fun. There will be loads of activities such as sip and paint, volleyball, football, guide the blind, and tug of war, as well as a bouncy castle, cotton candy, face painting, popcorn and many more for the kids. Nkyinkyim band will also be on hand to perform live during the lunch buffet.

Dubai Or No Sex

UNCLE Ebo Whyte and his Roverman Productions never fail, and as always, they are ready with the first play for the first quarter of the year, Dubai Or No Sex.

The play is set in Dubai and shows at the National Theatre, Accra, from today, March 29, 2024, to Sunday, April 7, 2024. It promises to be captivating, full of laughter, drama and suspense.

Another good news is that patrons do not only get to enjoy the theatrical experience but also stand a chance to win a luxurious Dubai trip, including a 4-star hotel stay and thrilling activities.

Yesu Asor Festival

IT is that time of the year again when the people and visitors to Sekondi in the Western Region and its environs look forward to the rollicking Yesu Asor Festival.

Organised by Empire FM and held at Komfo Ase, the three-day event observed from Good Friday to Easter Sunday will see a variety of activities such as performances by various artistes and Ankos (masquerade) displays, among others, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Today, there will be a show on ‘Judas' betrayal and crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and a Bonfire Night later.

There will be a health walk on Saturday, March 30, followed by the Yesu Asor event itself. Meanwhile, on Sunday, March 31, there will be a special Emo Tuo Session and a jam to draw the curtains on the festivities.

Harvest Praise 2024 (Anapuao)

INTERNATIONAL Gospel artistes Phil Thompson and Alvin Slaughter are performing at this year’s Harvest Praise, which comes off at the First Love Centre, East Legon, today, Good Friday, at 4 pm.

They will share the stage with Harvest Gospel Choir, Harvest Theatre, Team Eternity, and many more at this edition dubbed Anapuao, which draws inspiration from Matthew 11:28.

So for those seeking rest, come join the celebration for Anapuao—a time of refreshing and healing for the soul.

American gospel singers, Phil Thompson and Alvin Slaughter are headline artistes

‘Egg-citing’ Easter at Accra Mall

IT’S not going to be all shopping at the Accra Mall this Easter. There are loads of ‘egg-citing’ activities lined up to mark the celebration.

Just name them– football, bowling, pool table competition, painting, electronic basketball, trampoline, movies, meet-and-greet and music, among others, to give individuals and families a break away from their hustle.

The long weekend celebrations and games will start on Friday, March 29, 2024, and end on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Mall is pulling out all the stops to ensure the holiday is one to remember.

So whether you're a parent looking to entertain the kids or a young-at-heart adult seeking festive thrills in a vibrant atmosphere, the Accra Mall Shopping Centre has something for everyone.

Liddell Fashion Show

COME Saturday, March 30, the Liddell Fashion Show which comes off at Ahodwo, Atiga Junction, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region will be the place to be.

This 2 p.m. event organised to inspire young fashion designers will be laced with performances from budding artistes, poets and comedians.

The free-entry programme starts with the sale of clothes and accessories and a buffet lunch. The red carpet to the main event is at 6 p.m. while the fashion show begins at 9 p.m.

Patrons will enjoy performances from the various acts and feed their eyes on beautiful fashion designs. It is the right event for family and friends of all ages.

Made In Accra: Easter In Accra.

ACCRA is gearing up for Easter in Accra, set to take place at Kruna The Club, Accra, on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

With attractions including professional photography, an international DJ lineup, food and free shots, guests are in for an unforgettable night.

Hosted by Big Wuu and Influence, attendees are reminded to arrive early and adhere to the sexy and stylish dress code.

R2Bees Afro Paradise Show

HIPLIFE duo Omar Sterling and Mugeez of R2Bees have been treating music enthusiasts to chart-topping songs ‘since’, and they are sure to drop excitement at the Afro Paradise Show scheduled for Sunday, March 31 at Garage, Boundary Road, East Legon.

There will certainly be no dull moment as they send revellers to the dance floor, tap their feet or bop their heads with songs such as Odo, Kiss Your Hand, Life, Over, Tonight and many more.

So, get prepared, because the boys from Tema are so ready to distribute enjoyment all night long.

Mirror Ball Jam

IT’S happening once again at the UnderBridge Event Center, East Legon, Accra. The world-famous Mirror Ball Jam comes off on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, with The Authority, DJ Blow and his friends all set to treat patrons to a night of pure grooves.

The grown folks' jam that takes you back in time this Easter is dubbed Denim Dance. Patrons are expected to adhere to the dress code-blue jeans paired with crisp white tops.

The Mirror Ball is made possible by Jabalile, Blanche Cheveux, Dede’s Classics, Atlantis Radio and The UnderBridge Events Centre.

Resurrection Effect ‘TREC’ 2024

On Monday, April 1, 2024, the Living Faith International Ministry in Ashaley Botwe, Accra, will play host to Gospel Artiste Empress Gifty’s annual Easter event, Resurrection Effect 'TREC' 2024.

Apart from Empress Gifty, other acts billed at the 3 p.m. event include MOGMusic, Akese Brempong, Kofi Owusu Peprah, and ACP Kofi Sarpong. The theme is He Is Risen

In addition to the soul-stirring song ministrations, the admission-free event will feature captivating drama and art performances.

DopeNation Easter Street Fest 2024

The people of Asamankese in the Eastern Region will not be left out of the Easter fun as they host Ghana’s musical identical twins, Michael and Tony Boafo, who make DopeNation.

The duo will be at the Meboafo Easter Street Festival at Asamanksese on Sunday, March 31. Starting at 2 p.m. at Bekind Mart Forecourt, near the Asamakese lorry station, the festival will see DopeNation drop songs such as Jakpa, Gboza, Zanku, Mind Your Business and many more.

It is going to be dope, and no one should be left behind on this exciting day.