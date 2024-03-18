This is what Lynx Entertainment says about Kuami Eugene’s accident

Lynx Entertainment signee, the management label of musician Kuami Eugene, has disclosed that the artiste is alive and receiving treatment after a car crash yesterday night.

In a press statement released today, it mentioned that the one time VGMA Artiste of the Year winner sustained the injuries together with one passenger who are currently responding to treatment.

The label also pleaded with Ghanaians to grant Kuami Eugene some privacy as he undergoes treatment.

“We appreciate the outpour of love from fans, media and the general public but we plead the artiste is given much space at this moment as he begins his recovery,” reads part of the statement.

In an earlier interview with Graphic Online, Editor of Modern Ghana news portal, Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri who witnessed the accident, said “I was behind him, and so I was the first person to rush to his rescue. Kwame was struggling to come out so I brought him out of the car and helped the passenger too before some guys also came around. I arranged for a vehicle to convey them to the UGMC hospital.”

