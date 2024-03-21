Next article: I endorsed Yvonne Nelson’s Memoir without knowing I was in it’ – Iyanya

Kuami Eugene recovering well after accident, Hajia Police reveals

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 21 - 2024 , 11:57

Ghanaian music star Kuami Eugene, who was involved in a recent accident, is reportedly in good spirits according to Hajia Sa-ada Muhammed, popularly known as Hajia Police.

Speaking on Cape Coast’s Property FM, the Ghanaian Police Officer revealed that she personally visited the hospital where Kuami Eugene was being treated and found him to be cheerful and recovering well.

Hajia Police shared her observations, stating, "As for Kuami Eugene, I personally paid him a visit at the hospital and he’s doing very well and looking very cheerful as well after the accident."

Read also:Kuami Eugene involved in car accident

The incident, which left fans concerned for the well-being of the popular musician, prompted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Shedding light on the scene of the incident, Hajia Police hinted at possible negligence, remarking, "When you visit the scene where the accident happened and you see what happened there you can see that someone didn’t do what’s expected of them."

While refraining from providing extensive details due to the ongoing investigation, Hajia Police urged the public to adhere to road safety protocols.

She noted, "The case is still under investigation but as a driver when your vehicle develops a fault on the road and becomes disabled there are a lot of things you need to do."