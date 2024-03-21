Ariana Grande to pay ex-husband $1.25m in divorce settlement

The divorce between US singer Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez is now official, after nearly three years of marriage.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judgment on Tuesday finalised the split between the 30-year-old pop star and the 28-year-old real estate broker.

Under their settlement, Ariana Grande will make a one-time payment of $1.25m (£980,000) to Mr Gomez.

Grande filed for divorce six months ago, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple's relationship began in January 2020 shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic, and they wed in a "tiny and intimate" ceremony at her home in Montecito, California, in May 2021.

In addition to the one-time payment, the settlement also awards Mr Gomez half the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home.

Grande will also pay up to $25,000 towards his lawyers' fees, and no future alimony.

According to court papers, the two separated more than a year ago and had a prenuptial agreement in place. There were also no legal disputes, and they had no children, allowing the divorce to be finalised quickly.

Mr Gomez, who was raised in southern California, has been working in the luxury real estate market for a decade, according to his profile on the AKG website.

He and Grande were first spotted kissing in February 2020 at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

In May of that year, they made their first public appearance together as a couple in the lockdown music video for Grande and Justin Bieber's collaboration, Stuck With U.

That December, the pop star announced her engagement in an Instagram post, captioning it "Forever n then some".

Grande, a two-time Grammy Award winner, released her seventh studio album, titled Eternal Sunshine, on 8 March.

She will also be starring in the film adaptation of the musical Wicked, as the good witch Glinda, along with English Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo, Oscar-winning Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh and US actor Jeff Goldblum.

The film is scheduled to be released in November.

In 2017, a terrorist detonated a suicide bomb following a Grande performance at the Manchester Arena in the UK, killing 22 people.