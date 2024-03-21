Forqzy Beatz attempts GWR longest recording marathon with multiple artistes

Benjamin Xornam Glover Showbiz News Mar - 21 - 2024 , 14:06

Weeks after Afua Asantewaa and Chef Faila failed in their attempts at breaking the sing-a-thon and cook-a-thon World records respectively, another Ghanaian has entered the fray with the hope of attempting a different record attempt.

Manasseh T. Nartey , a professional music producer and sound engineer Based in Tema Community 1 who goes by the stage name Forqzy Beatz is attempting a five day Guinness World Records Rec-A-Thon for 100 hours.

Forqzy Beatz attempt is scheduled to started 12:00pm today, March 21 at the forecourt of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) and he would be seeking to beat the existing record held by a Nigerian since 2022.

When the Graphic Showbiz visited the venue, preparations were underway by the team who were spotted doing sound checks and other technical formalities.

Coordinator for the attempt, Daniel Adjetey Annang in an interview said the official attempt intended to record at least 200 artistes in 100 hours adding that the attempt had been sanctioned by GWR.

He was optimistic the organisers would stick to the approved guidelines by GWR to ensure success at the end of the attempt.

He said apart from hoping to have some A list artists passing through, the attempt would also offer an opportunity to record a number of underground musicians as a means of promoting their craft.

The record for the longest recording marathon with multiple artists is 40 hours with 30 artistes and was achieved by Blaqk stereo and Near Protocol of Nigeria between 25 June 2022 and 27 June 2022.