Ghana's Stonebwoy headlines 13th African Games closing ceremony

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 21 - 2024 , 14:45

Ghana's Afro-Dancehall star Stonebwoy is set to headline the closing ceremony of the 13th edition of the All Africa Games.

It promises to be a night of throbbing rhythms and colourful festivities on Saturday, March 23, at Accra's prestigious University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Ready to bring his unique mix of dancehall and reggae to the occasion, the Manodzi crooner will light up the stage with his unrivaled energy.

Event

The African Games, is a hallmark event birthed by African Union on behalf of its member states.

The African Games, also referred to as the All-Africa Games or the Pan African Games is held every four years as a continental multi-sport event.

It is overseen by the African Union (AU) in collaboration with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC).