(VIDEO) I’ve not seen my children in four years and it’s tormenting me - Funny Face

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 21 - 2024 , 19:12

Comedian Funny Face has opened up about the frustrations of not seeing his children in four years.

In an Instagram post earlier today, the father of three accused Vanessa, the mother of his children for deliberately tormenting his life my keeping the children away from him despite all his efforts to see them.

In the video, Funny Face acknowledged Miss Vanessa's efforts in solely raising their children for about four years since he was separated from them.

The actor said that he extended his forgiveness to her when she called him, pleading that they co-parent their children after his reconciliation with Bola Ray recently.

However, Funny Face says that it was just a ploy to deepen his frustrations since Vanessa started making excuses and blocking him from reaching the children again.

“When I call you, you will tell me you are sleeping, you are doing this or that. It’s not as if I want to talk to you or care about you.

“I only care about my children and that’s all. I won’t fall for any scheme to get you pregnant again so if you don’t want me to see the kids because I once refused a proposal to meet you in Accra, then so be it,” he said.

Funny Face noted that his love for his children is very evident for all to see but was fed up with their mother’s attitude.

Hence, he has resolved to sell his properties to relocate and start a new life, leaving the kids with her to raise all by herself since that’s what she’s doing.

“I’ll sell my assets, relocate to another country, and start fresh. I know the children will grow up to understand the decision I took,” he stated.

Watch video below: