Next article: (VIDEO) I’ve not seen my children in four years and it’s tormenting me - Funny Face

Previous article: King Promise to perform at Dunkfest on April 6

Emeka Ike and new wife welcome baby girl

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 21 - 2024 , 19:49

Popular Nollywood actor Emeka Ike and his wife, Yolanda Pfeiffer, have welcomed a baby girl together.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the actor shared the news of the arrival of his newborn.

The proud father who is also marking his birthday today (Thursday) shared pictures of the bouncing baby while appreciating his wife.

He wrote in part, “It’s a double blessing, Happy birthday to me and welcome to baby Chidera Comfort Thando Ike. Thank you to my beautiful wife for taking the pains, of this wonderful gift.”

Emeka Ike is an ace Nigerian actor, director, producer renowned for his contributions to the Nollywod film industry.

He has become one of the most recognisable faces in the Nigerian cinema for his over three-decade career.