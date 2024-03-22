Next article: Emeka Ike and new wife welcome baby girl

King Promise to perform at Dunkfest on April 6

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 22 - 2024 , 12:01

Terminator hitmaker, King Promise is set to thrill fans at this year’s Dunkfest scheduled to take place at the Association International School, Airport, in Accra on Saturday,April 6.

Dunkfest is a premier basketball tournament for young athletes to groom their potentials into global competitiveness.

The event also offers young athletes with an affinity for hooping to compete and showcase their skills, from ankle-breaking crossovers to jaw-dropping dunks.

However, Dunkfest has similarly served the platform for patrons to party with a number of recreational activities including Afrobeats and Amapiano festival to crown the day’s activities.

And this year, the organisers, iPROMOTEu have billed King Promise to entertain patrons. Interestingly, the reigning VGMA Afro Pop Artiste of the Year will not be the only artiste on stage.

There are also Wendy Shay and Olivetheboy on bill as well.

Apart from the music performances which many will obviously be looking forward to, this year’s edition will feature a vibrant display of art and culture, exhibitions and cooking competition.

“The event will also showcase the richness that diversity brings to our society and bring families and schools from different backgrounds to socialise and cheer on their favourite teams and individuals as they aim for a shot at greatness,” the organisers said.