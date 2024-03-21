African Games Schedule: March 21, 2024

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 21 - 2024 , 08:09

The athletics events at the African Games - Accra 2023 enter their penultimate day today, featuring several medal competitions at the University of Ghana Stadium today.

Medals are expected to be awarded in Men's Hammer Throw, Women's Long Jump, Men's Pole Vault, Women's Discus Throw, Women's 10,000 metres, and Women's Heptathlon.

Additionally, there will be heats in the men's and women's 200 metres and 4x400 metres relay events.

There are two Ghanaians in the 200 metre heats; Ibrahim Fuseini and Joe Paul Amoah. Amoah will be racing in the heat six at 10.25am and Fuseini is in heat seven at 10.30am.

See the entire schedule below;