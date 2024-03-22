African Games Schedule: March 22, 2024

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 22 - 2024 , 08:25

Team Ghana has a golden opportunity to secure at least four gold medals today and enhance their position on the African Games - Accra 2023 medal table. Currently, the hosts have 11 gold medals, 23 silver medals, and 16 bronze medals in the competition.

Members of Team Ghana will vie for medals in the men's 200 metres final, the men's and women's hockey finals at the Theodosia Okoh Stadium, as well as the men's football final at 8 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The penultimate day of the African Games, which concludes tomorrow, March 23, 2024, kicks off at 7 am with the women's half marathon final and concludes at 10 pm with the men's football final.

The women's hockey final between Ghana and Nigeria commences at 10 am, while Ghana will clash with Egypt at 4 pm in the men's final.

Ghanaian athletes Joseph Paul Amoah and Ibrahim Fuseini are also set to compete in the men's 200 metres final at 4.50 pm at the University of Ghana Stadium.

See the entire schedule below;

Taekwondo - 4pm

GA MASHIE HALL RECOGNIZED POOMSAE MEN 30 ROUND FINALS

GA MASHIE HALL RECOGNIZED POOMSAE MEN 40 ROUND FINALS

Tennis - Borteyman Sports Complex

Finals of Teams’ Competition for Men & Women

Volleyball - Borteyman Sports Complex

3/22/2024 10:00 MULTI PURPOSE HALL WOMEN'S SEMI-FINALS

3/22/2024 12:00 MULTI PURPOSE HALL WOMEN'S SEMI-FINALS

3/22/2024 14:00 MULTI PURPOSE HALL MEN'S SEMI-FINALS

3/22/2024 16:00 MULTI PURPOSE HALL MEN'S SEMI-FINALS