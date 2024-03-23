Next article: Ghana's Black Satellites secure gold in thrilling African Games final with late win over Uganda

African Games Final Day Schedule: March 23, 2023

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 23 - 2024 , 12:58

There is not much expected to change regarding the medal table on the final day of the African Games - Accra 2023.

Egypt is set to finish at the top of the medal table with at least 187 medals, comprising 99 gold, 46 silver, and 42 bronze, heading into today's events. Meanwhile, Nigeria holds the second position with 121 medals, but only 47 of them are gold.

Following in the rankings are South Africa with 106 medals, Algeria with 114 medals, Tunisia with 86 medals, and hosts Ghana with 67 medals.

The competition is scheduled to conclude today with a closing ceremony starting at 3:30 pm at the University of Ghana Stadium, Legon.

However, prior to that, there will be medal events in cricket, tennis, and volleyball.

The cricket matches kick off with the bronze medal match between Uganda and Kenya at 9:30 am, while the men's gold medal match between Namibia and Zimbabwe is scheduled at the same Achimota Cricket Oval venue at 1:30 pm.

Additionally, the men's and women's tennis team event finals will commence at 10 am at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

The anticipated colorful closing ceremony will feature Ghanaian musicians Stonebwoy and Wiyaala.

