Ghana's Black Satellites secure gold in thrilling African Games final with late win over Uganda

GraphicOnline Sports News Mar - 23 - 2024 , 12:40

In a riveting clash witnessed by a roaring crowd of over 40,000 fans, Ghana's Black Satellites clinched victory with a 1-0 triumph over Uganda in the 13th African Games football competition final on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The electric atmosphere at the stadium pulsated with energy as Jerry Afriyie's late decisive goal sealed Ghana's path to gold, capping a fiercely contested match against the determined Ugandan team.

Coach Desmond Sakyi Offei stood by his winning formula from the semi-finals, fielding an unchanged starting lineup featuring Abdul Aziz and Abdul Suleman spearheading Ghana's attack. The Black Satellites launched into the game with relentless intensity, pressing hard for an early breakthrough.

A moment of jubilation for Ghana arrived in the first half when they found the net, only for referee Hilary Hambaba to disallow the goal due to an infringement by Uganda's goalkeeper, Abdu Magada. Magada's heroic efforts in goal kept Uganda in contention, pulling off crucial saves to keep the score level going into halftime.

The second half saw Ghana asserting dominance, much to the delight of the passionate home supporters whose cheers echoed with every move made by the Black Satellites. Afriyie emerged as a key threat for Ghana, coming close with a powerful 25-yard strike that narrowly missed the target, testing the resolve of Uganda's defense.

As the tension mounted and with time running out, Uganda had a golden opportunity to snatch victory but faltered in front of goal. It was then that Afriyie rose to the occasion, unleashing a ferocious strike in the 90th minute to propel Ghana into the lead and ultimately secure the coveted African Games men's football trophy for the second time, following their previous triumph in Maputo in 2011.

The victory marks a momentous achievement for Ghana's footballing prowess and underscores the determination and resilience of the Black Satellites in their quest for glory on the continental stage.