African Games: Tunisia's Moez Echargui wins gold in tennis, qualifies for Paris Olympics

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Mar - 22 - 2024 , 18:40

Tunisia's Moez Echargui has secured a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after emerging winner of the tennis men's singles event at the ongoing African Games.

Echagui, 31, defeated his Zimbabwean opponent Benjamin Lock 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 to emerge winner of the coveted title.

On his way to the final, he defeated Saidi Utopio Christian from DR Congo 6-4, 6-2, he recorded a 7-5, 5-7, 1-6 over Coulibaly Wilfred from Cot d'Ivoire and won 7-6, 7-6 against Egypt's Safwat Amin Mohamed.

Tunisia now occupy the fifth position on the medal table with a total of 70 medals comprising 17 gold, 22 silver and 31 bronze.

Egypt occupies first place with 175 medals made up of 94 gold, 43 silver and 38 bronze.