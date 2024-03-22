Heartbreak for Ghana men's hockey team in African Games final following loss to Egypt

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 22 - 2024 , 18:15

Ghana's national men's hockey team, known as the Black Sticks, faced heartbreak in the African Games men's hockey final as they lost the penalty shootout 3-1 to Egypt, despite staging a remarkable comeback to draw 2-2 during regular play.

Initially trailing 2-0 against the defending champions Egypt, the Black Sticks rallied with determination, scoring in the third quarter through a penalty converted by Alfred Ntiamoah in the 44th minute and again late in the fourth quarter from a close range Abdul Malik finish in the 57th minute to force the game into a thrilling penalty shootout.

Egypt had taken a deserved two-goal lead through Ahmed Elgananini and Mohamed Adel in the 15th and 26th minute respectively.

Despite Ghana's valiant effort, they could only convert one of their four attempts in the shootout with Emmanuel Ankomah scoring.

In contrast, Egypt capitalized on three of their attempts after their initial two shots were saved by the Ghanaian goalie Benjamin Acquah. This victory allowed Egypt to retain the title they last won in 2003, the last time field hockey was featured at the African Games.

Earlier in the tournament, Egypt had defeated Ghana 1-0 in their final group stage match, setting the stage for a tense rematch in the championship final.

The silver won by Ghana marks, the country's best finish in the African Games, with their previous being a bronze at the 2003 Games in Abuja.

Meanwhile, Nigeria clinched the bronze medal by defeating Kenya 2-1 in the third-place match, showcasing the competitive spirit and talent on display throughout the tournament.