African Games: William Amponsah wins silver medal for Ghana in half marathon
Beatrice Laryea Sports News
Ghana's long distance runner, William Amponsah won silver in the men’s half marathon race competed on Friday, March 22, at the ongoing African Games in Accra.
Amponsh, national 10,000m record holder, crossed the finish line in a time of 1:05:13 in the event that took place at the University of Ghana campus.
Amare Hailemicael of Eritrea finished second followed by Zimbabwe’s Isaac Mpofu who finished in 1:05:37 to claim bronze.
William Amponsah’s compatriot, Kolgo Atia, finished fifteenth after recording a time of 1:12:14.