Next article: African Games: Ghana's Black Sticks secure historic gold with victory over Nigeria in hockey

Previous article: Heartbreak for Ghana men's hockey team in African Games final following loss to Egypt

African Games: William Amponsah wins silver medal for Ghana in half marathon

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Mar - 22 - 2024 , 17:39

Ghana's long distance runner, William Amponsah won silver in the men’s half marathon race competed on Friday, March 22, at the ongoing African Games in Accra.

Amponsh, national 10,000m record holder, crossed the finish line in a time of 1:05:13 in the event that took place at the University of Ghana campus.

Amare Hailemicael of Eritrea finished second followed by Zimbabwe’s Isaac Mpofu who finished in 1:05:37 to claim bronze.

William Amponsah’s compatriot, Kolgo Atia, finished fifteenth after recording a time of 1:12:14.