African Games: Ghana's Black Sticks secure historic gold with victory over Nigeria in hockey

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 22 - 2024 , 16:24

In a thrilling showdown at the Theodosia Okoh Stadium today, Ghana's national women's hockey team, the Black Sticks, clinched their first-ever gold medal in field hockey at the African Games.

The dramatic victory came as they defeated their fierce rivals Nigeria 4-3 in a sudden death penalty shootout.

The match saw an intense battle as both teams fought fiercely, leading to a 0-0 draw at the end of regular time. Ghana, despite dominating play throughout the game, struggled to capitalize on their opportunities, especially in the second half.

The tension escalated as the match went into a penalty shootout, with each team taking seven shots. The score remained deadlocked at 3-3 until Ghana's goalkeeper Abigail Boye made a crucial save from Nigeria's Jerry Aghalelosa. Moments later, Ghana's Cecilia Amoako calmly converted her shot, securing the historic victory for the Black Sticks.

Field hockey made a controversial return to the African Games after an absence since 2003. South Africa, the previous dominant force in the sport at the Games winning all three previous editions in 1995, 1999 and 2003, opted out this year due to concerns about the pitch. With South Africa pulling out, the women's competition featured only three countries; Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya in the group stage.

The match showcased the resilience and determination of both teams, with Nigeria's goalkeeper Martha Uko putting up a stellar performance, making several remarkable saves during penalty corners in the third quarter.

Key players who contributed to Ghana's success in the shootout included Elizabeth Opoku, Umaru Nafisatu, and Cecilia Amoako. On the Nigerian side, Jerry Aghalelosa, Benedicta Johnson, and Comfort Saturday demonstrated skill and determination with their scoring efforts.

Ghana's best performance before today's gold medal win was a fourth placed finish at the Abuja games in 2003. Kenya who finished bottom of the group stage were awarded the bronze medal.