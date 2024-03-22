African Games: Ghana defeats Nigeria to secure gold in women's football

GraphicOnline Sports News Mar - 22 - 2024 , 07:42

Ghana's national Under-20 women’s football team, known as the Black Princesses, orchestrated an impressive comeback, clinching a 2-1 victory against Nigeria to claim gold at the 2023 African Games held in Accra.

This victory, achieved in front of a vibrant crowd at the Cape Coast Stadium, contributed significantly to Ghana's medal collection in the ongoing African Games, which marks the country's first-time hosting the event.

Despite facing an early setback with Nigeria scoring in the 23rd minute due to an error by Ghana's goalkeeper Afi Amenyeku, the Black Princesses displayed resilience. Tracey Twum's goal in the 78th minute equalized the score, setting the stage for Mukarama Abdulai's decisive goal during extra time.

Abdulai's pivotal contributions in the knockout rounds, including scoring in the semifinals against Senegal and securing the winning goal against Nigeria in the final, underscored her instrumental role in Ghana's success.

Head coach Yussif Basigi celebrated his second African Games gold medal, having previously guided Ghana's Senior Women’s Football Team, the Black Queens, to victory in the 2015 edition.

Looking ahead, Ghana's focus shifts to the National Under 20 Men’s Football Team, the Black Satellites, as they prepare to face Uganda in the final on Friday, March 22 at 20:00 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium, aiming to replicate the success of their female counterparts.