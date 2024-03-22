Otto Addo leads Ghana against Nigeria in Morocco

Daily Graphic Sports News Mar - 22 - 2024 , 07:06

The newly appointed Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, will lead the team to take on 2023 Africa Cup of Nations runners-up, Nigeria, in an international friendly match in Marrakech, Morocco, today. The Ghanaians take on the Cranes of Uganda in another friendly next Tuesday.

Since last Monday, Coach Addo and his revamped coaching staff comprising Joseph Laumann, John Painstil and Fatau Dauda as the goalkeepers' trainer, have been diligently preparing a squad of 23 players led by Skipper Andre Ayew at the Marrakech Sports City training facility for the upcoming friendlies.

The matches serve as a crucial opportunity for Coach Otto Addo to assess his team's readiness for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for June as well as other future assignments.

Absentees

Despite the absence of key players like Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams and Joseph Paintsil from the roster for the friendlies, Addo will have a mix of seasoned veterans and fresh faces at his disposal as they square off against the Super Eagles at the Grande de Stade Marrakech today.

Notably, during his previous stint as interim coach two years ago, Coach Addo steered the Black Stars through a thrilling two-leg FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff against Nigeria, securing a spot at the global tournament in Qatar with a victory on the away goal rule.

Among the players available for selection are stalwarts Jordan Ayew, along with Osman Bukari, Edmund Addo, Jerome Opoku, Forson Amankwaah, Ebenezer Annan, Baba Iddrisu, Francis Abu, Tariq Lamptey and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Others are Kasim Nuhu, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Samed Salis, Patrick Kpozo, Alidu Seidu, Joseph Wollacott, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Denis Odoi, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Ibrahim, Abdulai Nurudeen and Frederick Asare, ensuring a formidable lineup for the clash against Nigeria.