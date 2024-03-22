Next article: Ghana trio to sprint for gold in 200m finals

Black Satellites eye gold in Uganda showdown tonight

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 22 - 2024 , 07:02

Ghana's Black Satellites will have the crowd behind them as they take on their Ugandan counterparts in the final of the men's football competition at the 13th African Games, with the gold medal firmly in their sights.

Tonight's clash at the Accra Sports Stadium carries significant weight as Coach Desmond Osei leads his team in pursuit of another gold medal, aiming to replicate the success of his experienced compatriot, Kwasi Appiah, who guided Ghana to victory in the 2011 African Games in Maputo, Mozambique.

In that triumphant run in Maputo, Ghana lost their opening game with South Africa but showed resilience as they bounced back to exact a measure of revenge in the final against the South Africans, with former Accra Hearts of Oak star, Mahatma Otoo, emerging as the top scorer of that tournament with four goals.

Impressive run

Despite a similarly shaky start to this year's tournament with a 0-0 draw against Congo, the Satellites have shown improvement, securing wins against Gambia and Benin to progress as group winners.

They then defeated Senegal in the semi-final with a late goal from Michael Ephson.

Coach Ofei's side boasts talented forwards Misbau Aziz and Abdul Aziz, who have been pivotal in creating scoring opportunities.

Yesterday at a pre-match briefing, the Ghanaian gaffer rallied fans to fill the stadium and create a vibrant atmosphere while underlining his team's commitment to dominating possession and sharpening their finishing skills.

Deputy skipper, Frederick Kesse, exuded confidence, affirming that there was no room for complacency and winning the gold medal was non-negotiable for the Satellites.

"There is no room for complacency in camp and we have no excuse than to win the final.

This is the time to revive the seemingly lost hope and bring back the love and we are on course to deliver," said the Accra Lions midfielder.

"So, we are with absolute certainty and of the firm conviction that Ghana will be great going forward.

The interest of Ghanaians is at heart. The unfortunate will never happen and we are well prepared, ready and hungry.

In fact, this trophy is Ghana's, it is an incontrovertible fact, it is for Ghanaians".

On the other hand, Uganda, with a reputation as giant killers in the tournament, reached the final with a perfect record.

They have notched victories against formidable adversaries such as Nigeria and Senegal at the group stage, and staged a remarkable comeback against Congo in the semi-finals.

Uganda confident

Coach Morley Byekwasa Ochama expressed optimism about his team's prospects, determined to shatter Uganda's history of defeats against Ghana and seize the coveted prize.

"This is the final, we want to do it this time. If we go after it with force, it can be ours and I think we have the will," Coach Ochama said.

Star player, Bruno Bunyaga, echoed the team's readiness and determination to compete at the highest level, highlighting the profound impact of victory on both players and the nation at large.

"We came from Uganda not to participate but to compete; I think we are ready and winning will change our lives as players and as a nation because everyone wants to win," Bunyaga said.

The final promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams hungry for gold medal success.

The match will be preceded by the bronze medal clash between Senegal and Congo at 5 pm.