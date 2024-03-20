Next article: African Games: No medal for team Ghana in tennis, as Egypt face Kenya in final Thursday

African Games: Ghana dispatch Nigeria, face Egypt in volleyball semis Friday

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Mar - 20 - 2024 , 18:32

Ghana’s volleyball team, Black Spikers, defeated their Nigerian counterparts 3-1 on Wednesday to book their place in the semi-finals of the ongoing African Games.

Playing in front of a packed crowd at the Borteyman Sports Complex, the Ghanaians won the first set, lost the second and then fought back to win the third and fourth sets to dispatch Nigeria from the competition.

The Ghanaians will now face Egypt in the semi-final on Friday for a spot in the final.

The players, including Skipper Daniel Benefo, Bernard Attom, Emmanuel Johnson, Alhassan Imoro, Nicholas Tetteh, Paul Akan and Azumah Benjamin, put up a gallant performance which drew loud cheers from the crowd in appreciation.

In the preliminary round, Ghana defeated Chad 3-0, beat Kenya 3-0 and recorded a 3-0 victory over the Gambia before meeting Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

Egypt, on the other hand, defeated the Gambia 3-0 to reach the penultimate round, having earlier defeated Nigeria 3-1, edged Cameroun 3-2 and won 3-0 against Burkina Faso.

The other semi-final encounter will pit Cameroun against Kenya. The Camerounians defeated their Chadian counterparts 3-1, while Kenya beat Burkina Faso 3-0 in the quarter-finals.