Afro-Arab Group Chief donates football jerseys to Nigerian club

GraphicOnline Sports News Mar - 21 - 2024 , 08:50

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, President and Founder of Afro-Arab Group of Companies, has shown his backing for grassroots football by gifting sets of jerseys to Barau Football Club in Nigeria.

The unveiling of these jerseys for the 2023/24 season in the Nigerian Nationwide League One received praise from both club officials and players.

Professor Muhd Ibn Abdallah, Chief of Staff to the Deputy President of the Senate, commended the jerseys' uniqueness, smart design, and aesthetic appeal, noting their positive impact on the team's spirit and performance. He also underlined the importance of these jerseys being locally produced in Africa, showcasing support for homegrown brands.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu reaffirmed his company's dedication to supporting the team as they gear up for the upcoming season. He also highlighted the quality and attractiveness of the jerseys, expressing confidence in their ability to elevate the team's image on and off the pitch.

The Chairman, coach, and players of Barau Football Club expressed gratitude for Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu's generous gesture, praising the jerseys' quality and visual appeal. They emphasized how wearing such well-crafted attire boosts team spirit and morale.