Kuami Eugene involved in car accident

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Mar - 18 - 2024 , 12:21

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has been involved in a car accident.

He narrowly escaped death when his car rammed into a stationary tipper truck near CP close to DSTV’s head office along the George Walker Bush N1 Highway. The incident occurred on Sunday at about 11:30 pm.



According to eyewitnesses, the award-winning musician sustained injuries after his Range Rover rammed into the tipper truck, causing significant damage to his car, bearing registration number GC 220-21.



According to the Editor of Modern Ghana news portal, Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri who witnessed the accident, he saw one other passenger with Kuami Eugene, when he went closer to offer assistance.

Speaking to Graphic Online, Ajarfor said "I was behind him, and so I was the first person to rush to his rescue. Kwame was struggling to come out so I brought him out of the car and helped the passenger too before some guys also came around. I arranged for a vehicle to convey them to the UGMC hospital."

He said the musician appeared to have broken his arm, adding that he also sustained a cut on his hands, lip and leg, with blood oozing from the cut.

"He's fine. He had a broken arm with blood all over his hands. The car is badly damaged, and all the airbags exploded. He could have died," he said.

Ajarfor is of the view that the poor lighting system on the N1 highway could have contributed to the accident.

He added that the tipper truck also lacked taillight, hence making it difficult for Kwame Eugene to notice it on time.