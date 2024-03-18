Previous article: Wilmar Africa unveils all new “Fortune Spread & Fortune All Purpose Margarine” and state-of-the-art factory

Fake police officer arrested with police accoutrement

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 18 - 2024 , 15:16

The police have arrested a young man who dressed in a police uniform and carrying other police accoutrement.

The suspect, identified as Hassan Avorgah, who is currently behind bars, is alleged to have arrested someone to police station for detention, but when asked for personal details for statement, he provided false information, leading to his arrest.

The police in a statement shared on their social media, dated Monday, March 18, 2024, said the police through the vigilance of some of its officers arrested the suspect on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The police said Avorgah was arrested for personation and possession of Police uniform without lawful authority.

The police also indicated that investigation is currently ongoing to establish how the suspect came by the uniform, assuring the public that "the suspect will be put before the court to face justice."