Wilmar Africa unveils all new “Fortune Spread & Fortune All Purpose Margarine” and state-of-the-art factory

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 18 - 2024 , 16:19

Wilmar Africa, a leading brand in the food and production industry, has announced the launch of its latest culinary innovation – the “Fortune Spread & Fortune All Purpose Margarine”.

The unveiling ceremony was coupled with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art factory, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to Ghanaian manufacturing and the promotion of local products.

The General Manager of Wilmar Africa, Shaun Yeo, emphasised the brand’s vision and objectives and its dedication to fostering Ghanaian-made goods.

He highlighted the importance of the newly commissioned ultra-modern factory in realizing this vision while advocating for enhanced government support to bolster the country’s agenda.

The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, lauded Wilmar Ghana’s efforts and reaffirmed the government’s dedication to bolstering local production.

He emphasized the administration’s flagship policies aimed at stimulating the economy through empowering domestic manufacturing.

The Head of Marketing at Wilmar Africa, Ewuraba Adusei, provided insights into the innovative features of the “Fortune Spread & Fortune All Purpose Margarine”. She described it as more than just a food product but a catalyst for bringing people together through delightful culinary experiences.

She highlighted the nutritional benefits of the margarine, enriched with essential vitamins A and D, ideal for various cooking and baking applications.

The event reached its climax with the unveiling of Queen Latifa, a 10-year-old Ghanaian dancer, as the brand ambassador for the newly introduced margarine.

Her captivating performance, alongside Dancegod Lloyd, added flair to the occasion.

Distinguished guests including the President of Tema Traditional Council, the MP for Tema East and representatives from regulatory bodies and industry associations graced the event.

Attendees were treated to an exclusive tour of the state-of-the-art factory and sampled refreshments made using the “Fortune Spread & Fortune All Purpose Margarine”.