We will bring him back to custody - Ghana Prisons Service on escaped Chinese convict

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 18 - 2024 , 10:37

The Ghana Prisons Service has reiterated its resolve in recapturing a Chinese convict who escaped custody after ditching two officers.

According to a CCTV footage, the prison officers allegedly accompanied the Chinese prisoner to meet his wife at a hotel in Korle-Gonno, a suburb of Accra.

The convict and his partner then fled through the balcony of one of the rooms while the officers were at the hotel’s reception.

Consequently, the two officers namely; Joseph Oteng and Sergeant Isaac Boateng, have been charged with conspiracy and aiding his escape.

The Head of Public Relations at the Ghana Prisons Service, Abdul Latif Adamu, reaffirmed the institution's dedication to apprehending the escaped convict.

"Our search party is still on the field. We have gotten a lot of intelligence information leading to where the convict can be gotten. So I can tell you that the search party is still not resting,” he said.

"We have had a lot of intelligence information we are working with and hopefully by the time we finish putting those intelligence information into action we hope to bring him back to custody,” Mr Adamu added.

