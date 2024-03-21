I endorsed Yvonne Nelson’s Memoir without knowing I was in it’ – Iyanya

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 21 - 2024 , 11:08

Nigerian singer Iyanya has revealed that he endorsed his former girlfriend, Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson's memoir, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' without realising that he was featured in it.

Speaking in a recent interview on Lagos-based The Beat FM, Iyanya admitted that he was unaware of the content of the book when he endorsed it.

The memoir, which stirred controversy upon its release, had a dedicated chapter titled "Iyanya And My Love Life," where the actress shed light on her relationship with the Nigerian artiste.

Read also: I was hurt by revelations in ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’- Iyanya

In the said chapter, the Princess Tyra star recounted her experiences with Iyanya and alleged infidelity on his part, claiming he cheated on her with Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

He said, “I endorsed Yvonne Nelson’s book without knowing I was in the book. We were cool, we still talk to this day, so I didn’t know that I was in the book. When the book came out, everywhere was buzzing. People were telling me I am in the book. But I have not read it till now.

Despite the revelations in the book, Iyanya expressed reluctance to address the allegations, stating, "I'm not ready to respond to stuff like that, being me comes with a lot of madness."

He revealed that he and the actress are still on good terms and continue to communicate regularly.

The Kukere crooner also admitted to not having read the memoir yet despite the widespread buzz surrounding its release.