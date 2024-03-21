Next article: George Darko was above his peers as a guitarist –Zapp Mallet

Afrobeats star Mishasha releases new song

Mar - 21 - 2024

Popular afrobeat singer Mishasha Jacob, known in showbiz circles as Mishasha, has recently dropped another musical masterpiece.

The talented singer, who already boasts a number of hit songs to her credit, released 'Soft Vibez', her latest song and first entry for 2024, on Thursday, March 21st.

In 'Soft Vibez', Mishasha uses her soothing voice beautifully to convey messages about peace of mind, positive energy, and enjoyment. "I'm all about peace of mind, won't let anything bother me. Also, love to enjoy some wine. You know I'm not always online."

The track was produced by the talented Nigerian producer Nyco and mastered by VT Beats. It is already gaining traction on the airwaves in Ghana and is expected to be a potential hit.

Mishasha is a well-known name in the Ghanaian music industry, thanks to her exceptional musical talent and the success of her hit songs such as "Dorothy," "Papabi," "High Riddim," and "Pretty and Dangerous."

The naturally gifted and beautiful songstress grew up in a musical family and developed a deep interest in music from childhood, starting to write songs at the young age of 14. She has become a favorite among fans.

Her songs have received significant airplay in Ghana and other parts of Africa. Mishasha has also collaborated and performed with top Ghanaian artists such as Stonebwoy, with whom she collaborated on the single 'Papabi,' and Shatta Wale, who joined her masterfully on the hugely successful song "Dorothy."



