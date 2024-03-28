AKA’s murder: Police link prominent South African businessman to rapper‘s death

A powerful South African family has been linked to the death of popular rapper, AKA, ongoing police investigations details.

The renowned South African musician, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, and his close friend Tibz Motsoane were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant in February last year.

Report by the BBC said a statement provided by the investigating officer to the court, indicated that a company operated by Sydney Mfundo Gcaba allegedly transferred over 800,000 rand ($42,000; £33,000) to the bank account of one of the defendants who is presently on trial in connection with the rapper’s murder.

The BBC reported that it is alleged that the payment was made the day after AKA’s murder. (Related articles: Rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes dead at 35, South African police arrest six for murder of rapper, AKA)

The prosecutor further claimed that phone records indicate that Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, the suspect who got the money, allegedly called Mr. Gcaba prior to the transaction being completed.

Mr. Gcaba has not yet responded to the statement by the Prosecutor.

The money was then allegedly divided equally among the seven accused, according to the prosecutor.

In an affidavit, Mr. Gwabeni stated that he got the money in exchange for consulting services he rendered to the business.

However, the prosecution contended that there is no proof to support the payment, as Mr. Gwabeni did not render any services to the company.

Mr. Gcaba is a member of the wealthy Gcaba family, which controls numerous other companies in addition to an enormous taxi empire in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province.