Exhaustion and fatigue force Forqzy Beatz to end World Record Attempt

Benjamin Xornam Glover Showbiz News Mar - 28 - 2024 , 15:50

Manasseh T. Nartey, a professional music producer and sound engineer based in Tema Community 1 defied an initial setback that interrupted his Rec-A-Thon attempt aimed at recording at least 200 artistes in 100 hours.

Nartey, who goes by the stage name Forqzy Beatz, did not achieve the target of 100 hours but clocked 75 hours before calling off the attempt due to exhaustion.

His initial effort which started Thursday, March 21, 2024 suffered a setback when rains interrupted his setup for the attempt but he did not give up.

A downpour at dawn on Friday, March 22, 2024, interrupted the initial start date team quickly mobilised and re-strategized, corrected the logistical challenges and set to attempt back in motion in the evening of Friday.

Instead of giving up, he used the power of his inner strength and desire to attain his greatest objective to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Recording Marathon with Multiple Artistes.

With support from his team and backing from both underground and some popular acts in the music such as Keche Global, Forqzy Beatz persevered an by the 75th hour mark have had 108 artistes taking their turns behind the microphones to be recorded and produced by Forqzy Beatz. (Related articles: Forqzy Beatz attempts GWR longest recording marathon with multiple artistes, Rains wash away Forqzy Beatz's 'Rec-A-Thon' attempt)

This surpasses the existing mark of 40 hours

However, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the team decided to end the attempt due to what they explained as exhaustion.

“The physical and mental toll of the marathon had taken its toll, leading to the unanimous agreement to conclude the attempt at the 75th hour mark,” the producers of the attempt said.

His team was optimistic the attempt would inspire others in the music industry to showcase their talents irrespective of the obstacles they might face.