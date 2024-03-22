Rains wash away Forqzy Beatz's 'Rec-A-Thon' attempt

Mar - 22 - 2024

A steady downpour at dawn on Friday, March 22, 2024, washed away an attempt by a Tema based music producer, Manasseh T. Nartey to break and set a Guinness World Record(GWR)for the longest recording marathon dubbed Rec-A-Thon.

Organisers said the rain simply made conditions too dangerous to continue with the Rec-A-Thon after about 10 hours of recording 23 artistes.



Manasseh T. Nartey , a professional music producer and sound engineer based in Tema Community 1 who goes by the stage name Forqzy Beatz set off an attempt on Thursday, March 21, 2024 for the five-day Rec-A-Thon sanctioned by GWR aimed at recording at least 200 artistes in 100 hours.

However, a downpour at dawn on Friday, saw the rains leaking through the roof of the booth set up for the attempt disrupting the exercise.



Coordinator for the attempt, Daniel Adjetey Annang in an interview with Graphic Showbiz said they did not anticipate the rains.

He said they had to suspend the exercise as the rains seeped through the roof onto the gadgets for the recording and became too dangerous to continue with the exercise.



Annang said the team would review the logistic challenges and give Rec-A-Thon another attempt at a later date.



Forqzy Beatz was seeking to beat the existing record of 30 artistes recorded in 40 hours held by Blaqk Stereo and Near Protocol of Nigeria since 2022.