Bobrisky: I had no heath issue transitioning into a woman

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 22 - 2024 , 12:25

Popular Nigerian transgender, Bobrisky, has described his transition into a woman as ‘smooth’ without complications.

Sharing a picture via his Instagram page, Bobrisky expressed happiness with the transition, saying that he had no health issues during the surgery procedure.

In the Instagram photo, Bobrisky said he was grateful to his medical staff in Nigeria and abroad for their assistance in easing his transition into femininity.

“My journey transitioning into a woman has been going smooth, no health issues, everything is going smooth for me. I want to say thank you to all my doctors both home and abroad. You all did an amazing job with my body,” he wrote.

Recall recently Bobrisky disclosed why he decided to be a woman after being born as a man.

Bobrisky said he opted to transform his gender after realizing that he would do better as a woman.

Speaking in a lengthy post on his Instagram page on Monday, he described himself as the sexiest trans on earth.

On why he chose Bobrisky as a name, he explained that he took a lot of risk going under several knives and still living to be a woman today.