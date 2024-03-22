I celebrated my birthday at the cemetery to feed my hungry ancestors – Oboy Siki

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 22 - 2024 , 12:27

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki says contrary to speculations that his unconventional birthday celebration held at a cemetery was for trends, the event was a solemn homage to his ancestors, driven by spiritual guidance .

The actor made headlines when he marked his birthday adorned in traditional Kente attire, surrounded by cakes and libations, at the Bremang cemetery.

The event sparked heated debates across various social media platforms.

In an interview with AMBASSADOR TV GH, as sighted by Graphic Showbiz, Oboy Siki clarified that the choice of venue was not a publicity stunt but rather a deeply personal and spiritual endeavour.

"It wasn’t for social media trends. Never. I don’t have to celebrate my birthday at the cemetery to get trends because I’m trending on social media every day. I made it public that it is my prayer for my Maker (God) to call me to rest this year 2024, and I had dreams from my ancestors, so they directed me to feed them on my birthday," he disclosed.

Elaborating on the ancestral connection, Oboy Siki explained that he had initially planned to fulfill the directive in his hometown but opted for the cemetery due to time constraints.

"I don’t know whether my ancestors are satisfied with what I did for them or not because I’m yet to hear from them, but I know definitely they will talk to me in my dreams very soon," he stated.