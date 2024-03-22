Next article: I celebrated my birthday at the cemetery to feed my hungry ancestors – Oboy Siki

Kofi Sarpong to release inspiring “Yehowa” song featuring Diana Hamilton on March 29

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 22 - 2024 , 13:01

Well regarded Ghanaian musician, Kofi Sarpong is once again set to grace the music scene with a powerful and uplifting single titled “Yehowa.”

And this time around, it’s a double blessing and impart with one time VGMA Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton featuring on it.

In a harmonious blend of voices, Kofi Sarpong and Diana Hamilton deliver a heartfelt message of faith, hope, and reverence. The song “Yehowa” (which translates to “God” in the Akan language) is a testament to their unwavering belief in a higher power.

With lyrics that certainly resonate deeply with music audience, the duo invite listeners to connect with the divine and find solace in their faith.

Kofi Sarpong explained that music has the power to touch hearts and transform lives.

“I believe that music has the power to touch hearts and transform lives. ‘Yehowa’ is a song that emerged from a place of deep gratitude and devotion. It’s a reminder that even in our darkest moments, God’s love and grace are ever-present.”

Diana Hamilton echoed these sentiments, emphasising the importance of unity and worship. “Collaborating with Kofi Sarpong on ‘Yehowa’ was a beautiful experience.

“Our voices blend seamlessly, and we hope this song brings comfort and encouragement to everyone who listens.”

With these two heavyweight of gospel music on a song, fans are eager to the official release of “Yehowa” on Good Friday, March 29, 2024.

The single will be available on all major streaming platforms, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in its uplifting lyrics as Christians mark the death of Christ for Easter celebrations.