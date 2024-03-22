ATAS-GH, a critical partner in regulating tourist sites - GTA CEO

Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), says the Association of Tourist Attractions and Sites Ghana (ATAS-GH) will be a critical partner in promoting, regulating, and enhancing the tourism experience.

He made this statement during the inauguration of ATAS-GH, which, by law, will be the leading advocate and promoter of sustainable tourism development in Ghana to ensure the long-term viability of cultural and natural resources.

ATAS-GH will also promote Ghana's rich cultural heritage, national beauty, and historical landmarks through collaboration and partnerships.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park on Wednesday, Mr. Agyeman described the inauguration of ATAS-GH as a very pivotal moment in the history of Ghana's tourism.

"Having ATAS-GH is very critical because we are transitioning from a period of no regulation to a time where we have to introduce regulations. This is a new terrain that was initiated by L.I. 2393, and with its passage, we started licensing some of the tourist sites.

"We welcome the association as a partner for us to regulate the industry responsibly. It will be crucial for the involvement of communities in the management of our sites, and we will work with the association to ensure this is achieved," he said.

Mr. Agyeman also emphasized the need for partnership among various tourism stakeholders to ensure that Ghana's tourist sites are well developed and managed.

He urged the executives of the association to bring their skill sets together to champion the initiative of promoting sites and bring together managers of tourists to achieve the common goal of promoting tourism.

Mr. Sampson Donkoh, Executive Director of ATAS-GH, said they are committed to fostering positive change and contributing to the holistic development of Ghana's tourism industry.

"We thus want to showcase ourselves as a catalyst for change and a beacon for the nation’s tourism development agenda.

"Moreover, ATAS-GH seeks to serve as a nexus for stakeholders in the conservation and preservation of Ghana’s colorful spectrum of tourism resources, including our natural, cultural, historical, recreational, and leisure events and alternative livelihood activities.

"ATAS-GH seeks to contribute to the economic growth of the nation by fostering a sense of community among those dedicated to the growth and sustainability of Ghana’s numerous tourist attractions and sites," he said.

Some notable dignitaries present at the launch included the Ambassador of Suriname to Ghana, Madam Fidelia Graand-Galon, GTA Board Chairman, Seth Agyei Baah, Vice President of the Ghana Tourism Federation, Mr. Kweku Passah, Deputy Chairman of ATAS-GH, Mr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, and other members of tourism trade associations.