stop chasing fame – Chris Attoh to upcoming actors

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Mar - 22 - 2024 , 17:39

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh is urging aspiring actors to prioritise honing their craft over the pursuit of fame.

The seasoned actor holds the view that many emerging talents are eager to make a name for themselves in the movie industry at the expense of their dedication to the craft.

Speaking in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, the Tinsel star, who has similarly starred in films such as "The Rangers" and "Zombie Ted," cautioned against the temptation to chase fame prematurely, explaining that true recognition in the industry would follow once individuals have attained mastery in their craft.

He said : "What I can tell the upcoming talents in our industry is to focus on getting to know the industry and what it takes to make one an actor of great caliber. Don’t chase after fame; it will rather chase you when you properly master the industry. Let us recognise that true success in the entertainment industry is built on a foundation of hard work, dedication and a genuine passion for the craft.”

The popular actor is currently gearing up for the release of his latest project, "NINE," which he produced and directed.

“Nine” is an international fantasy thriller produced by Silver Lining Entertainment’s Angela White. Vinny Curry serves as the film’s Co-Executive Producer.

The film was directed and produced by Chris Attoh, who also stars in the movie, from a script and story written by actress Erica Joy (The Family Business, The Black Hamptons) and Briana Cole (The Marriage Pass, Played and Betrayed). The film follows a homicide detective who travels to Ghana to get to the bottom of a series of killings in Ghana and uncovers a supernatural conspiracy.

The “NINE” cast is a mix of South African, Nigerian, American and Ghanaian actors led by Rosemary Zimu (Netflix’s African Original series “Shadow” and the hit TV series, “Savage Beauty,”), Director, Producer and Actor Chris Attoh (ALLBLK’s “Lace,” “A House Divided,” “Snap” and Netflix’s “Sylvia”), Kate Henshaw, (Netflix hit TV series, “Blood Sisters,” “Chief Daddy,” and “The Set Up 2”) and Damien D. Smith (FXs “Snowfall” and USAs “The Purge”).

Other cast members include Chasity Saunders, Juliet Ibrahim, Adjetey Anang, Zynnel Zuh, Sika Osei, Gideon Kojo Boakye, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Pascal Aka, and Darlyn Adu-Gyamfi.

Synopsis:

Set in Accra, Ghana, the story covers a string of young women killed in a ritualistic manner during a full Ghanaian moon. A forensic consultant calls in the help of a homicide detective from the U.S. as the investigation unfolds, they quickly find they are caught in the middle of an elite group of nine hooded all female assassins’ quest to stop a dark supernatural force prophesied to gain immortality by the next Blue Moon.