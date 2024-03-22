Previous article: ‘Celebs are role models, you can’t insult anyhow- Martha Ankomah on defamation suit against Lil Win

Let everybody be rest assured that Kuami Eugene will be fine- KiDi

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 22 - 2024 , 18:12

2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi has assured that all is well with Kuami Eugene and dismissed any life-threatening incident after crashing into a truck last Sunday.

In a recent interview with content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon, KiDi, who is also with Lynx Entertainment, Kuami Eugene’s record label, mentioned that people react differently to situations but has no doubt that Kuami Eugene is doing well and “everything is alright.”

“It’s usual for people to react in different ways when something happens. Let everybody be rest assured he will be fine,” he said.

Kuami Eugene sustained injuries after a car crash on Sunday, March 17, at CP, close to the DSTV office towards the Dzorwulu traffic light in Accra.

According to the Editor for Modern Ghana news portal, Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri who witnessed the accident, he was right behind the musician’s car when it occurred around 11:30 pm.

He explained that a tipper truck was moving slowly when the musician crashed into it from behind.

He believes the accident occurred because the N1 highway was dark since there were no street lights, and the tipper truck didn’t have tail light, worsening visibility.

He mentioned that he saw Kuami Eugene was with one male passenger when he went to assist including other motorists who stopped at the scene and volunteered to rush Kuami Eugene and his passenger to the hospital while he stayed behind for the police to arrive.

Lynx Entertainment confirmed Mr Abugri’s narration in a statement on Monday and assured the general public that Kuami Eugene is responding to treatment.