‘Celebs are role models, you can’t insult anyhow- Martha Ankomah on defamation suit against Lil Win

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Mar - 22 - 2024 , 19:15

Popular Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has disclosed that she has no intention of withdrawing her defamation suit against colleague actor Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win.

According to her, celebrities are role models and must not be allowed to behave inappropriately because of their influence.

Last month, the beautiful actress filed a defamation suit against Lil Win, demanding a Gh¢5 million compensation in addition to other damages.

In a writ of summons filed on February 14, 2024, Martha Ankomah claims that the statement made by Lil Win had caused harm to her reputation and the brand, GTP.

Speaking in a recent interview with UTV, Martha said the case has not been withdrawn from court stressing that she expects the court to take action against LilWin.

“People think I have withdrawn the suit but I haven’t done that. I believe the rule of law works in this country so I don’t think you can insult anyone and go scot-free. If we say we are role models, people must learn from us so we have to set good examples out there.

“There are many people who look up to us so I’ve taken the case to court and waiting for the outcome. I will update Ghanaians about happenings in the court,” she said.

Responding to a suggestion that her suit could be a joke, Martha vehemently rejected the assertion noting that she had a reputation and brand she had built over the years to protect.

“Please, it’s not a joke because it takes years to build a reputation and a brand so you can’t allow anyone to toil with that. Everyone knows it’s not a joke and agrees that if the law doesn’t take its cause, it will be a bad precedent and our followers will assume it’s normal to malign others because you can get away with it.

“As a people, we don’t have to tolerate that because it will be a bad example that may encourage the next generation to just say anything about people. They are the future leaders of the country so we have to teach them the right things so they can also learn to help build Ghana,” she said.

Background

During a recent radio interview on Accra-based, Accra FM, Martha Ankomah expressed her disinterest in collaborating with individuals from Kumawood and mentioned witchcraft story lines as one of her disinterests.

While she acknowledged enjoying Kumawood movies in the past, she emphasised that the portrayal of witchcraft no longer appealed to her.

Lil Win, responded and criticised Martha Ankomah for her statement.

It is from the response of Lil Win that Martha Ankomah considers as defamatory and has instituted the legal action.

Statement of Claim

In the statement of claim, Martha Ankomah is seeking a declaration that the words:

"Who knows you? If not for GTP and senior government officials who signed you on at GTP, who would have signed you. What kind of star are you? Even your own daughter doesn't know you."