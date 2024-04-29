Military-Prison officers fracas in Bawku will not recur - Regional Minister assures

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Apr - 29 - 2024

The Upper East Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin-Salih, has given an assurance that the recent fracas between some military and prison officers in Bawku will not happen again.

“I strongly believe that this will be the last time we will witness a misunderstanding leading to fisticuffs between personnel of the security agencies in Bawku and other parts of the region,” he stressed.

Closed-door meeting

Dr Bin-Salih gave the assurance in an interview with the media after engaging service commanders and personnel of all the security agencies in Bawku in a closed-door meeting after the brawl.

The minister was accompanied by the Chief Director of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Abubakari Inusah, and members of the Regional Security Council as well as the General Officer Commanding for the Northern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier-General Frank Nartey Tei.

Earlier, they paid a courtesy call on the Bawku Naba, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, and his elders in his palace during which Dr Bin-Salih used the opportunity to introduce himself to him as the new Regional Minister.

The minister stated that the issue had been amicably resolved after an engagement with the security heads and personnel stationed on the ground in Bawku, saying “my commitment in the first place is to ensure peace among the security services to prevent conflict in the region”.

“There are certain teething issues that came up during the meeting and we are going to put our thoughts together to resolve all outstanding matters to foster peaceful co-existence among the security agencies in the area, he added.”

Insurgency scare

Dr Bin-Salih warned that due to the volatile situation in Bawku and the town’s proximity to Burkina Faso which was currently battling extremists’ attacks, it was important for the security personnel to have the peace of mind to secure the country’s borders in the area.

He said it was essential for the area to be well guarded to prevent insurgents from infiltrating into Ghana through the area, adding “with the discovery of large deposits of gold in the region, the security agencies must work hard to prevent violent extremists from entering such communities to cause mayhem”.

While assuring the residents of improved security, Dr Bin-Salih urged them to be law-abiding and adhere to all security arrangements put in place as a result of the protracted conflict in the area.

Background

On Wednesday, April 24, this year, a misunderstanding between some military personnel and prison officers in Bawku in the Upper East Region led to three prison officers being injured.

The incident is said to have occurred when the military personnel demanded the release of two men who they suspected had run into a prison yard to escape arrest.

According to sources, the escapees were said to have misbehaved during the official launch of the 40th anniversary celebration of the enskinment of the Bawku Naba at his palace on the day.

When the military personnel attempted arresting them, the suspects took to their heels and allegedly sought refuge at the Prisons Service yard, off the Bawku main road. The source claimed that when the prison officers on duty requested to know why the soldiers were pursuing the suspects in the yard, a misunderstanding ensued, leading to the confrontation.

