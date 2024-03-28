Next article: Uncle Ebo Whyte back with 'Dubai or No Sex'

All set for Harvest Praise on Good Friday

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 28 - 2024 , 11:30

This year’s Harvest Praise will host American gospel musicians, Phil Thompson and Alvin Slaughter at the First Love Centre, East Legon on Easter Friday, March 29 at 4:00pm.

Last year, Harvest Praise marked its silver jubilee celebrations, giving patrons lots of memories to hold on to and this year looks equally exciting with the two music icons.

Harvest Praise 2024 is dubbed the Anapuao Edition. Anapuao is the Greek word for Rest. This edition is inspired by Matthew 11:28, which calls all who are weak and heavy-laden to come to Jesus for rest

For gospel music devotees, the names Phil Thompson and Alvin Slaughter probably need no introduction.

Phil Thompson gained recognition for the live session video for his song, My Worship with millions of views.

The full project was released in 2018 and it reached Number 1 on Billboard charts. It garnered both Dove Award and Stellar Award nominations. Within that same year, Phil crisscrossed the globe worshipping in Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, the UK, and Canada.

After the release of My Worship, Phil Thompson has released some other powerful songs like My Response, Crashing, Fragrance, Jesus among others which patrons will be blessed with when he mounts the stage on Friday.

Noted for songs like I Will Run to You, Holy Spirit Rain Down, He Alone is Worthy, Alvin Slaughter’s name rushes to mind in conversations about dynamic worship music and lively praise songs.

The former lead male vocalist of the multiple Grammy Award-winning Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir is known for his cross-cultural songs and a smooth blend of gospel and contemporary Christian music, creating a style that’s uniquely his own.

He has nurtured a career that has seen him speak and sing globally in South America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and his presence at Harvest Praise will undoubtedly be appreciated by the audience.

Apart from the two musicians, there will also be ministrations by the host choir, Harvest Gospel Choir as well as Harvest Theatre.

Harvest Praise is an annual Christian musical outreach programme, organised by Harvest International Ministries (HIM). Started in 1998, it holds on Good Friday every year.