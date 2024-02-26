Here comes Addy Tan

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 26 - 2024 , 13:45

Music didn’t come by mistake to up and coming Afrobeats artiste, Addy Nii Tettey Antiaye known by the stage name, Addy Tan.

Growing up, Addy Tan showed lots of prospects as a good footballer judging by his skills at the time.

But there was something more pressing to him that he wanted to bless the world with; his singing craft.

At age nine, Addy Tan dropped his aspirations to become a professional soccer player to pursue his passion for music.

It has been three years since the graduate of Accra Technical University, formerly known as Accra Polytechnic, started pursuing music and he tells Graphic Showbiz he feels fulfilled charting the path.

Hear his reason, “Pursuing music as a career is motivated by the plight of the impoverished and underprivileged, believing that music is the best channel for communicating with them and giving them hope for a better future.

“Any time I sit down to write lyrics for my music, I’m not just thinking of composing a song to entertain people but to put smiles on the faces of those who are going through hard times especially the poor,” he said.

Addy Tan has to his credit songs such as Thy Will EP which has songs such as Dream Girl, Ungrateful, Mey3 nipa (feat. Fameye), Don't look down (feat. Tulenkey) and By Grace,” he said.

Presently, he is promoting his new song, Forever released earlier this month.

For one who doesn’t shy away from professing his love and admiration for Bright Blings of BukBak fame, the product of St. John’s Grammar Senior High School called for more collaboration among old and new musicians.

“I don’t see lots of collaboration among the old and young artistes. It seems like you need to work your way to the top before you catch the eyes of the big guys.