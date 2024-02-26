I was bullied for having an 'ugly' voice – Tems

Feb - 26 - 2024

Nigerian singer, Tems says she was subjected to taunts and ridicule while growing up as a result of her voice's pitch, which many felt was ugly.

The Essence singer said she had hurtful labels hurled at her, including her peers comparing her voice to a boy or a frog, which deeply impacted her self-esteem, and that subsequently fostered a belief that her voice was inherently unattractive.

Speaking in an interview with The Cut, Tems disclosed that she refrained from speaking until the age of three, attributing this silence to the early awareness of her voice's divergence from societal norms.

“I was bullied to the point of tears and was a target of ridicule. This led to the belief that I sounded like a boy, or a frog, with the impression that my voice was ugly.

Recalling her attempts to push through social interactions, Tems admitted to retreating into her own world, finding solace in her passion for music.

Despite her efforts to connect with peers, she found herself alienated by the stark contrast between her voice and the perceived ideal of femininity.

“I was always in my own little world. When I did make friends, I would try to make them sing my songs and other girls had these sweet, high voices and my voice had a bass.”