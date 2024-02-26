Guinness World Records broke our contract by announcing sing-a-thon results – Afua Asantewaa

Social media sensation, Afua Asantewaa says the Guinness World Records (GWR) breached their contract when it announced the result of her singing marathon before she could.

Speaking in an interview on GTV today, she explained that it was agreed in the contract signed with GWR that she would be informed of the results so she can announce it to the world.

“In the contract we signed, until I decide to let it out, they can't. There are so many things I have tried in the past that I willingly embraced failure (and) that brought me this far. So why would I hide the results from the public? No way,” she said.

As of Friday, February 23, when GWR replied a tweet, Afua Asantewaa said she did not know the results of the record attempt because she was unable to access the email sent by GWR containing the results.

She noted that when she was sent the email on February 12, she alerted the GWR about her inability to access it however, to date they are yet to get back to her.

“As we speak, I cannot log in. And we had screenshots of it as if I knew this would happen. I lodged a complaint with them that I cannot access their website or my account so they should look into it for me because I need official documents, whatever they've sent to make a statement.”

Afua Asantewaa said that she and her team were making plans to announce the results once GWR got back to them.

“What I understand is that everybody is emotional about this and anticipating a lot and I know that they wish that the results came from us. We were even planning where to break the news when we received it. We wanted to do a press conference and all that,” she said.

On Friday, the GWR revealed that Afua Asantewaa failed to break the longest singing marathon she attempted in December 2023. They said this in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) adding that despite the setback they hope she makes another attempt.

"We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans…We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," they noted.

They added that the money Afua Asantewaa's team paid for a priority review has been refunded.

“The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month,” the statement read.

Their announcement raised doubts about whether or not the young lady purposely hid the results and the fact that her money was refunded.

